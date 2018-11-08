Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Steven Gould
Steven Gould’s Teleportation Thriller Impulse Premieres Today on YouTube Premium
Meet Your Favorite Authors at the Tor Author Drinkup!
SFWA Names Larry Niven the 2014 Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master
Visit Tor Books at New York Comic-Con and New York Super Week!
Exo (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Cent can teleport. So can her parents, but they are the only people in the world who can. This is not as great as you might think it would be—sure, you can go shopping in Japan and then have tea in London, but it's hard to keep a secret like that. And there are people, dangerous people, who work for governments and have guns, who want to make you do just this one thing for them. And when you're a teenage girl things get even more complicated. High school. Boys. Global climate change, refugees, and genocide. Orbital mechanics. But Cent isn't easily daunted, and neither are Davy and Millie, her parents. She's going to make some changes in the world.
Exo Sweepstakes!
Check Out the Titles in the Humble eBook Bundle 3!
Steven Gould Elected New SFWA President
A Jump To the Left: Impulse by Steven Gould
Impulse (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Cent has a secret. She lives in isolation, with her parents, hiding from the people who took her father captive and tortured him to gain control over his ability to teleport, and from the government agencies who want to use his talent. Cent has seen the world, but only from the safety of her parents' arms. She's teleported more than anyone on Earth, except for her mother and father, but she's never been able to do it herself. Her life has never been in danger. Until the day when she went snowboarding without permission and triggered an avalanche. When the snow and ice thundered down on her, she suddenly found herself in her own bedroom. That was the first time.