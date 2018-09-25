Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Stephen R. Donaldson
Seventh Decimate Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Stephen R. Donaldson’s Seventh Decimate, available now from Berkley—plus an autographed bookplate!
Seventh Decimate
Fantasy || There are six Decimates, wielded by sorcerers for both good and evil. But a seventh Decimate exists—the most devastating one of all...
Fantasy Author Stephen R. Donaldson is Back with a New Trilogy!
The King’s Justice
Dark Fantasy || A stranger dressed in black arrives in the village of Settle's Crossways, following the scent of a terrible crime. He even calls himself "Black," though almost certainly that is not his name...
The King’s Justice Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Stephen R. Donaldson's The King's Justice, available October 13th from G.P. Putnam's Sons! Two new, original novellas—Donaldson's first publication since finishing the Thomas Covenant series—are a sure cause for celebration among his many fans.