Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Stephen Baxter
How SciFi Can Solve the Problem of Red Dwarf Stars
Playing Favorites with the Clarke Award Shortlists, 1987-2018
Talkin’ ‘Bout My G-G-Generation (Ships)
The Massacre of Mankind Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Stephen Baxter’s The Massacre of Mankind, a sequel to H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds, available now from Crown!