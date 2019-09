Legendary, the sequel to Stephanie Garber's Caraval, is available today from Flatiron Books—and to celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack!

Stephanie Garber's debut novel, Caraval, is available January 31st from Flatiron Books—and we want to send you a pack of Caraval goodies! Three winners will each receive a galley of Caraval, a print map of Caraval, a set of branded colored pencils, and a Caraval backpack!