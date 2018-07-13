Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Fighting Fire with Espionage: Firebrand by A.J. Hartley
A Head for Heights: The History Behind Steeplejack
Firebrand
Fantasy, Young Adult || Book 2 in the Steeplejack series. To catch a thief, Ang must pretend to be a foreign princess and infiltrate an elite social club. But Ang is far from royal material, so Willinghouse enlists help from the exacting Madam Nahreem.
When the Minister of Magic Narrates Your Audiobook
A City of Towering Intrigue: Steeplejack by A.J. Hartley
Chains
Steampunk, Young Adult || Anglet Sutonga is more realistic than most teenagers, but still dreams of rising above the impoverished streets of Bar-Selehm. When an opportunity comes along, will she take it? And what does she risk in order not to throw away her shot? A novelette set before the events of A.J. Hartley's Steeplejack.
A Head for Heights: The Lost Art of the Steeplejack
Steeplejack
Steampunk, Young Adult || When Ang is supposed to meet her new apprentice Berrit, she instead finds him dead. No one seems to care about the murder—except for Josiah Willinghouse, an enigmatic young politician. When he offers her a job investigating Berrit’s death, she plunges headlong into new and unexpected dangers.
Steeplejack Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of A.J. Hartley’s Steeplejack, available June 14th from Tor Teen! Seventeen-year-old Anglet Sutonga lives repairing the chimneys, towers, and spires of the city of Bar-Selehm. Dramatically different communities live and work alongside each other. The white Feldish command the nation’s higher echelons of society. The native Mahweni are divided between citylife and the savannah. And then there’s Ang, part of the Lani community who immigrated over generations ago as servants and now mostly live in poverty on Bar-Selehm’s edges.