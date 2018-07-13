Tor.com

Steeplejack

Firebrand

Thu Apr 27, 2017 3:00pm
1 Favorite
, || Book 2 in the Steeplejack series. To catch a thief, Ang must pretend to be a foreign princess and infiltrate an elite social club. But Ang is far from royal material, so Willinghouse enlists help from the exacting Madam Nahreem.

Chains

Wed Jun 22, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Diana Pho
5 Favorites
, || Anglet Sutonga is more realistic than most teenagers, but still dreams of rising above the impoverished streets of Bar-Selehm. When an opportunity comes along, will she take it? And what does she risk in order not to throw away her shot? A novelette set before the events of A.J. Hartley's Steeplejack.

Steeplejack

Wed May 18, 2016 3:00pm
2 Favorites
, || When Ang is supposed to meet her new apprentice Berrit, she instead finds him dead. No one seems to care about the murder—except for Josiah Willinghouse, an enigmatic young politician. When he offers her a job investigating Berrit’s death, she plunges headlong into new and unexpected dangers.

Steeplejack Sweepstakes!

Tue May 3, 2016 1:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of A.J. Hartley’s Steeplejack, available June 14th from Tor Teen! Seventeen-year-old Anglet Sutonga lives repairing the chimneys, towers, and spires of the city of Bar-Selehm. Dramatically different communities live and work alongside each other. The white Feldish command the nation’s higher echelons of society. The native Mahweni are divided between citylife and the savannah. And then there’s Ang, part of the Lani community who immigrated over generations ago as servants and now mostly live in poverty on Bar-Selehm’s edges.

