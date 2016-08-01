Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Steam Press
The Sovereign Hand (Excerpt)
Fantasy || Thorn, the gilded capital: bedecked in steam and the dust of convoys bearing riches from all across the earth. From here, wise and ruling hands have ensnared all Aurawn in a great story, a Primacy of Peace. A land where every person—human, gobelin, or drake—can dream, toil hard and succeed. Of course, not everyone sees things that way. But when Alexa Temperen stands above Crucible Square and denounces the First and all his government for their injustices, the last thing she imagines is that she'll soon be working for them, as a champion: one of the Sovereign Hand.