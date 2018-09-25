Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Starscape
The latest book in Brandon Sanderson's Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians series, The Dark Talent, comes out September 6th from Starscape–and we want to send you a copy of books one through four in the series, as well as a galley copy of The Dark Talent!
Revealing the FIFTH Book in Brandon Sanderson’s Alcatraz Series!
The Tree of Water (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Young Adult || As Royal Reporter of the land of Serendair, it is the duty of young Charles Magnus "Ven" Polypheme to travel the world and seek out magic hiding in plain sight. But Ven needs to escape the clutches of the nefarious Thief Queen, ruler of the Gated City, whose minions are hunting for him. His friend, the merrow Amariel, has the perfect solution to his dilemma: Ven and Char will join her to explore the world beneath the sea.
So Brass! Alan Gratz’s The League of Seven
The League of Seven (Excerpt)
Children's Books, Steampunk || In an alternate 1875 America electricity is forbidden, Native Americans and Yankees are united, and eldritch evil lurks in the shadows. Young Archie Dent knows there really are monsters in the world. His parents are members of the Septemberist Society, whose job it is to protect humanity from hideous giants called the Mangleborn. Trapped in underground prisons for a thousand years, the giant monsters have been all but forgotten—but now they are rising again as the steam-driven America of 1875 rediscovers electricity, the lifeblood of the Mangleborn. When his parents and the rest of the Septemberists are brainwashed by one of the evil creatures, Archie must assemble a team of seven young heroes to save the world.