Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
spin-off
Latest Posts
- Christina Orlando The 25 Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2020 43 mins ago
- Deana Whitney and Darci Cole Full-Spoiler Discussion of Brandon Sanderson’s Starsight 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Watch the Trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths 2 hours ago
- Sylas K Barrett Reading The Wheel of Time: Thom Is Sent Away and Min Is Still Trapped in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 12) 3 hours ago
- Judith Tarr SFF Horse Behavior: The Confident Horse 21 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Jeff VanderMeer Bundle Sweepstakes! 21 hours ago
- Simon Jimenez Read an Excerpt From The Vanished Birds 22 hours ago
New in Series
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 12)
- “Whatever it takes” — Avengers: Endgame
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Six
- Dealing with the King: John Connolly’s “Razorshins”
- 6 Speculative Fiction Books About Migration
- Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73
Recent Comments
- MByerly on Watch the Trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths 1 min ago
- Lisamarie on Reading The Wheel of Time: Thom Is Sent Away and Min Is Still Trapped in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 12) 2 mins ago
- MByerly on The 25 Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2020 3 mins ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on “Whatever it takes” — Avengers: Endgame 7 mins ago
- Austin on Reading The Wheel of Time: Thom Is Sent Away and Min Is Still Trapped in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 12) 11 mins ago
- MaGnUs on Watch the Trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths 37 mins ago
- krad on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Next Phase” 39 mins ago
- princessroxana on Reading The Wheel of Time: Thom Is Sent Away and Min Is Still Trapped in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 12) 46 mins ago
- theak on All the New Fantasy Books Coming out in December! 49 mins ago
- Austin on Reading The Wheel of Time: Thom Is Sent Away and Min Is Still Trapped in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 12) 55 mins ago