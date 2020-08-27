Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
sphere
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Nic Cage Will Voice Vern in Amazon’s Adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s Highfire 50 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Shamier Anderson and Sam Neill Lead Cast of Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Drama Invasion 2 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak New Trailer for HBO’s His Dark Materials Teases a Grim Season 2 2 hours ago
- Jeff LaSala “Infinite and Transcendent” — Artist Kip Rasmussen on Depicting Tolkien’s Silmarillion 3 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five Stories About Generation Ships That Don’t End in Disaster 4 hours ago
- Simon Jimenez The Labor of Creativity: Celebrating Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke 6 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak HBO is Adapting Michael Crichton’s Trippy Novel Sphere 24 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Favorite Son”
- The Horror of Improper Preservation Technique: H.P. Lovecraft and Winifred V. Jackson’s “The Green Meadow”
- Weird Mojave: A Tour of Speculative Fiction From the Desert
- The Wind’s Twelve Quarters, Part II: Le Guin’s Psychomyths and Those Who Walk Away
- Sleeps With Monsters: Into the Woods With Emily Tesh and Carrie Vaughn
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Revision Is the Process of Turning Fake Emotion Into Real Emotion
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight
Recent Comments
- rpresser on Five Stories About Generation Ships That Don’t End in Disaster 1 second ago
- veronica-owlglass on “Why is it taking so long?” — Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Moist Vessel” 7 mins ago
- srEDIT on “Infinite and Transcendent” — Artist Kip Rasmussen on Depicting Tolkien’s Silmarillion 19 mins ago
- AndyLove on Five Stories About Generation Ships That Don’t End in Disaster 31 mins ago
- Alex D. on Survival Island: Caribbean Fiction That Blurs Genre Boundaries 31 mins ago
- dabangtitli on PBS’s Documentary About Ursula K. Le Guin is Free to Watch This Week 35 mins ago
- luigi on PBS’s Documentary About Ursula K. Le Guin is Free to Watch This Week 38 mins ago
- lambada on New Trailer for HBO’s His Dark Materials Teases a Grim Season 2 43 mins ago
- RobMRobM on Five Stories About Generation Ships That Don’t End in Disaster 46 mins ago
- CHip on SFF Works That Avoid Violent Solutions 47 mins ago