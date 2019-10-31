Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Spearfinger
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket His Dark Materials TV Show to Potentially Split Final Book Into Two Seasons 11 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Honoring Ursula K. Le Guin’s Vision: Q&A With Artist David Lupton 14 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket What About That Stuffed Unicorn Scene? More Details About Netflix’s The Witcher from Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich 15 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Tamora Pierce’s Tortall Books Are Coming to TV 15 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 15 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll So Tired of All These Gormenghast Costumes, Year After Year… 16 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket A Very Loose Adaptation of Clive Barker’s Books of Blood Is Coming to Hulu from the Creators of Salem 17 hours ago
New in Series
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 3: Revelations and Ritual
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Three
- Not Nervous or Imaginative, We Swear: F. Marion Crawford’s “The Screaming Skull”
- Neither Allegory Nor Lion: Aslan and the Chronicles of Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: Very Different Debuts
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 8)
Recent Comments
- SkeweredPenguin on The First Terminator Movie Gave Sarah Connor One of the Most Compelling Origin Stories 23 mins ago
- StanleyMay on Then We Came to the End: The Last Dark, by Stephen R. Donaldson 1 hour ago
- Dean on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 1 hour ago
- Zenon on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 2 hours ago
- Steven McMullan on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 2 hours ago
- Sunspear on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 3 hours ago
- Josh Pine on Star Wars is Really a Cautionary Tale About Devoting All Technological Advancements to Death 3 hours ago
- excessivelyperky on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 3 hours ago
- excessivelyperky on Tim Burton’s Films Hide Stories of Powerful Women in Plain Sight 3 hours ago
- excessivelyperky on Five Classic Sword-and-Planet Sagas 3 hours ago