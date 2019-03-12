Tor.com

Sorcerer to the Crown

Sorcerer to the Crown

Tue Sep 1, 2015
|| The last thing that Zacharias Wythe, England's first African Sorcerer Royal, needs is a female magical prodigy in the form of ambitious orphan Prunella Gentleman! But when she stumbles upon England's greatest magical discovery, they must do battle with the Fairy Court and the British government.

Sorcerer to the Crown Sweepstakes!

Mon Aug 31, 2015
Zen Cho's debut novel, Sorcerer to the Crown, comes out from Ace Books in the U.S. tomorrow, and we want to send you a copy now! (The U.K. edition releases September 10th from Pan Macmillan.) The Royal Society of Unnatural Philosophers, one of the most respected organizations throughout all of England, has long been tasked with maintaining magic within His Majesty’s lands. But lately, the once proper institute has fallen into disgrace, naming an altogether unsuitable gentleman—a freed slave who doesn’t even have a familiar—as their Sorcerer Royal, and allowing England’s once profuse stores of magic to slowly bleed dry. At least they haven’t stooped so low as to allow women to practice what is obviously a man’s profession…

