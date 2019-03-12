Zen Cho's debut novel, Sorcerer to the Crown, comes out from Ace Books in the U.S. tomorrow, and we want to send you a copy now! (The U.K. edition releases September 10th from Pan Macmillan.) The Royal Society of Unnatural Philosophers, one of the most respected organizations throughout all of England, has long been tasked with maintaining magic within His Majesty’s lands. But lately, the once proper institute has fallen into disgrace, naming an altogether unsuitable gentleman—a freed slave who doesn’t even have a familiar—as their Sorcerer Royal, and allowing England’s once profuse stores of magic to slowly bleed dry. At least they haven’t stooped so low as to allow women to practice what is obviously a man’s profession…