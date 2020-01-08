Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Something Fishy
Something Fishy
Harry Turtledove
Wed Jan 8, 2020 8:58am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen HaydenFavorite This
A brand-new story from the legendary Harry Turtledove about Governor Bill Williamson, a yeti with a plan.
Latest Posts
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Great Race, My Ass: Scott R. Jones’s “The Amnesiac’s Lament” 3 hours ago
- K.M. Szpara Read Chapter Four of Docile by K. M. Szpara 4 hours ago
- Zoraida Córdova Moon Magic & Andean History in Isabel Ibañez’s Woven in Moonlight 4 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Frank Herbert’s Dune Novel Is Getting a Three-Volume Graphic Novel Adaptation 4 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Rising Son 5 hours ago
- Tor.com Seanan McGuire Becomes A. Deborah Baker For Over the Woodward Wall, a Book That Was Never Supposed to Be Real 6 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Fox Is “Wide Open” to Bringing Back Firefly, but Some Barriers Remain 6 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Scott R. Jones’s “The Amnesiac’s Lament”
- The Labor of Creativity: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke
- 5 Books About Finding Hope at the End of the World
- “You really think a black suit is going to solve all your problems?” — Men in Black International
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 16)
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Nine
- Father Christmas: Narnian Adventurer, Bringer of Gifts, and Jovial Prophet of Aslan
Recent Comments
- Spike on How to Prepare for Star Trek: Picard — The Essential Rewatch Guide 1 min ago
- brainwane on Read Chapter Four of Docile by K. M. Szpara 5 mins ago
- PaulMcCall on Fox Is “Wide Open” to Bringing Back Firefly, but Some Barriers Remain 20 mins ago
- B0b on How to Prepare for Star Trek: Picard — The Essential Rewatch Guide 44 mins ago
- lostshadows on Seanan McGuire Becomes A. Deborah Baker For Over the Woodward Wall, a Book That Was Never Supposed to Be Real 57 mins ago
- BeckySue on The Great Stephen King Reread: Dreamcatcher 1 hour ago
- ragnarredbeard on Fox Is “Wide Open” to Bringing Back Firefly, but Some Barriers Remain 1 hour ago
- DemetriosX on Great Race, My Ass: Scott R. Jones’s “The Amnesiac’s Lament” 2 hours ago
- Austin on The Rise of Skywalker’s Weakest Narrative Choice Nearly Sinks the Story — Until It Works 2 hours ago
- writermpoteet on The Rise of Skywalker’s Weakest Narrative Choice Nearly Sinks the Story — Until It Works 2 hours ago