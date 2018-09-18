Tor.com

Dev Harmer Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Fri Mar 25, 2016 11:30am
James Lovegrove's second Dev Harmer book, World of Water, is out March 29th from Solaris—and we want to send you copies of both books in the series! Dev Harmer, reluctant agent of Interstellar Security Solutions, has travelled to ocean world Robinson D, nicknamed Triton.

