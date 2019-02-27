Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Soho Press
Brian Allen Carr’s Sip and the (Literal) Future of the Acid Western
Sip
Science Fiction || It started with a single child and quickly spread: you could get high by drinking your own shadow.
Culdesac
The Internet of Brains: Join, by Steve Toutonghi
Razorhurst (Excerpt)
Paranormal, Young Adult || Gloriana Nelson and Mr. Davidson, two ruthless mob bosses, have reached a fragile peace—one maintained by "razor men." Kelpie, orphaned and homeless, is blessed (and cursed) with the ability to see Razorhurst's many ghosts. They tell her secrets the living can't know about the cracks already forming in the mobs' truce.
Mort(e) (Excerpt)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || In a war between humans and a race of hyper-intelligent ants, former housecat turned war hero, Mort(e), begins a journey to find his friend--a dog named Sheba.