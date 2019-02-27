Tor.com

D’Arc Dog Bag Sweepstakes!

Wed May 3, 2017 12:30pm
Robert Repino's D'Arc—the latest book in his War With No Name series—is available May 9th from Soho Press, and to celebrate, they've put together one heck of a doggy bag! One lucky winner will receive copies of all three books in the series so far (D'Arc, Mort(e), and Culdesac), as well as all of the following goodies—some for the winner, and some for the winner's loyal canine companion...

Robert Repino Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Tue Nov 15, 2016 2:30pm
Culdesac, the latest book in Robert Repino's War With No Name series, is out today from Soho Press—and we want to send you a copy of it, along with the first book in the series, Mort(e), and a gorgeous poster with art by Justin Wolfson!

Razorhurst (Excerpt)

Wed Mar 4, 2015 5:00pm
, || Gloriana Nelson and Mr. Davidson, two ruthless mob bosses, have reached a fragile peace—one maintained by "razor men." Kelpie, orphaned and homeless, is blessed (and cursed) with the ability to see Razorhurst's many ghosts. They tell her secrets the living can't know about the cracks already forming in the mobs' truce.

