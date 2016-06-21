We want to send you a copy of Dan Vyleta’s Smoke, available May 24th from Doubleday! An England where people who are wicked in thought or deed are marked by the Smoke that pours forth from their bodies, a sign of their fallen state. The aristocracy do not smoke, proof of their virtue and right to rule, while the lower classes are drenched in sin and soot. An England utterly strange and utterly real.