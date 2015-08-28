Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Sleeping King Sweepstakes!
The Sleeping King by Cindy Dees hits shelves from Tor Books on September 8th, and we want to send you a galley now! Dees brings her love of fantasy and gaming to The Sleeping King, the first in an epic fantasy series featuring near immortal imperial overlords, a prophecy of a sleeping elven king who's said to be the savior of the races, and two young people who are set on a path to save the day.