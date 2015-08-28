The Sleeping King Sweepstakes!

The Sleeping King by Cindy Dees hits shelves from Tor Books on September 8th, and we want to send you a galley now! Dees brings her love of fantasy and gaming to The Sleeping King, the first in an epic fantasy series featuring near immortal imperial overlords, a prophecy of a sleeping elven king who's said to be the savior of the races, and two young people who are set on a path to save the day.