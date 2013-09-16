Tor.com

Slayers Friends and Traitors

Slayers: Friends and Traitors (Excerpt)

Mon Sep 16, 2013 9:00am
, || Tori's got a problem. She thought she'd have one more summer to train as a dragon Slayer, but time has run out. When Tori hears the horrifying sound of dragon eggs hatching, she knows the Slayers are in trouble. In less than a year, the dragons will be fully grown and completely lethal. The Slayers are well-prepared, but their group is still not complete, and Tori is determined to track down Ryker—the mysterious missing Slayer.

