Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Skywalker Saga
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Orbit Books Acquires Goldilocks by Laura Lam 13 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Allow the Witcher Himself to Read You The Witcher 14 hours ago
- Fabio Fernandes The Sword of the Lictor, Part 3: Weaponless in the Wilderness 15 hours ago
- Alex Brown Best Young Adult Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror of 2019 16 hours ago
- Tyler Dean His Dark Materials Fails to Deliver a Much-Needed Update of the Original Books 17 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin Rey Should Choose to Adopt the Skywalker Name, Not Be Retconned Into the Family 18 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket “Writing Saved My Life.” Highlights from Tochi Onyebuchi’s Tor.com Live Q&A 19 hours ago
New in Series
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 3: Weaponless in the Wilderness
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Eight
- The Self-Renovating Haunted House: Madeline Yale Wynne’s “The Little Room”
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 76 and 77
- Reading The Wheel of Time: Elayne Discovers One Secret and Misses Another in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 14)
- The Calm After the Storm — Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- renniejoy on The Future of Days Past: 10 Things Disney Could Learn From Claremont’s Run on X-Men 2 hours ago
- richard westmoreland on The Jack London Novel that Influenced a Century of Dystopian Fiction 3 hours ago
- Jenny Islander on The Self-Renovating Haunted House: Madeline Yale Wynne’s “The Little Room” 3 hours ago
- Biswapriya Purkayastha on The Self-Renovating Haunted House: Madeline Yale Wynne’s “The Little Room” 4 hours ago
- Lisamarie on Rey Should Choose to Adopt the Skywalker Name, Not Be Retconned Into the Family 5 hours ago
- Onlyhope18 on Rey Should Choose to Adopt the Skywalker Name, Not Be Retconned Into the Family 5 hours ago
- TheLastMelon on Rey Should Choose to Adopt the Skywalker Name, Not Be Retconned Into the Family 5 hours ago
- Lisamarie on What is the “Foundational Scene” in Stormlight Archive Book 4? 5 hours ago
- Lisamarie on The 4 Ways That Emperor Palpatine Engineered His Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 5 hours ago
- Lisa Hart on The Time Invariance of Snow 5 hours ago