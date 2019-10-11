Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Skurge
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You Gets an English-Subbed Trailer 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Disney’s Jungle Cruise Comes to Life in Its First Trailer 3 hours ago
- Sarah Pannenberg Music, Mayhem, and the Making of an Audiobook: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 5 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Ragnarok and Ruin — Thor: Ragnarok 6 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Them’s Good Eatin’! — Star Trek’s “The Trouble with Edward” 6 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Is Gemini Man a Movie? Or Something New? 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Nicolas Winding Refn Will Reboot Maniac Cop for HBO 7 hours ago
New in Series
- Ragnarok and Ruin — Thor: Ragnarok
- Five Books About the Lives of Artificial Objects
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred
- I’m Not Superstitious: Lisa Mannetti’s “Houdini: The Egyptian Paradigm”
- Introducing the Great C.S. Lewis Reread
- Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann Makes Weird Seem Organic
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 1: Holding the Power of Life and Death
Recent Comments
- Sunspear on Elevator Pitch — Star Trek’s “Q & A” 10 mins ago
- Almuric on Ragnarok and Ruin — Thor: Ragnarok 13 mins ago
- markmaverik on Disney’s Jungle Cruise Comes to Life in Its First Trailer 24 mins ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on The Five Most Badass Vampires of All Time 26 mins ago
- wiredog on Them’s Good Eatin’! — Star Trek’s “The Trouble with Edward” 41 mins ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred 42 mins ago
- Wub on From the Zombie Post-Apocalypse to a Haunted Underworld: Where to Start with Seanan McGuire’s Books 46 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Operation—Annihilate!” 52 mins ago
- keithmo on Them’s Good Eatin’! — Star Trek’s “The Trouble with Edward” 57 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “A Taste of Armageddon” 1 hour ago