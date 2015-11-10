Tor.com

Six-Gun Snow White

Six-Gun Snow White Sweepstakes!

Tue Nov 10, 2015 3:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Catherynne M. Valente’s Six-Gun Snow White, available now from Saga Press! Forget the dark, enchanted forest. Picture instead a masterfully evoked Old West where you are more likely to find coyotes as the seven dwarves. Insert into this scene a plain-spoken, appealing narrator who relates the history of our heroine’s parents—a Nevada silver baron who forced the Crow people to give up one of their most beautiful daughters, Gun That Sings, in marriage to him. Although her mother’s life ended as hers began, so begins a remarkable tale: equal parts heartbreak and strength.

Six-Gun Snow White (Excerpt)

Fri Feb 1, 2013 11:00am
, || Snow White is the daughter of a Crow woman abducted and forced into marriage by an unloving white magnate called only Mr. H. She gets her name in mockery, as white is "the one thing I was not and could never be." When her father remarries, Snow White's glimpse into the second Mrs. H's mirror suggests they share the yoke of female subservience, but the two are inevitably at odds—so the young woman dons a man's clothes and, like Huck Finn, chooses the "Indian Territory" that so frightens Mr. H's world. Enter a pursuing Pinkerton's detective, a pony named Charming, seven kick-ass outlaw ladies, and a variety of showdowns as Snow White searches for meaning, love, and a semblance of belonging.

