Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Sin du Jour

Pride’s Spell

Mon Jun 20, 2016 2:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
, || Book 3 in the Sin du Jour series. New York’s exclusive caterers-to-the-damned—find themselves up against their toughest challenge yet when they’re lured out west to prepare a feast in the most forbidding place in America: Hollywood, where false gods rule supreme.

Pride’s Spell Sweepstakes!

Mon May 23, 2016 1:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a galley copy of Pride's Spell, the third installment in Matt Wallace’s Sin du Jour series, available June 21st from Tor.com Publishing! The team at Sin du Jour—New York’s exclusive caterers-to-the-damned—find themselves up against their toughest challenge, yet when they’re lured out west to prepare a feast in the most forbidding place in America: Hollywood, where false gods rule supreme.

Lustlocked Audio Excerpt

Tue Jan 26, 2016 4:30pm
Favorite This
|| Listen to an excerpt from Matt Wallace's LUSTLOCKED, the second novella in the Sin du Jour series. Love is in the air at Sin du Jour—but when desire and magic mix, the results can be unpredictable. Read by Corey Gagne.

Small Wars

Tue Jan 19, 2016 9:42am
Edited by: Lee Harris
13 Favorites [+]
, || The Sin du Jour procurement team has been tasked with acquiring a substantial cache of rare Welsh gold for a rather important event, but when they stumble upon rivals factions of the smallest warriors they've ever encountered, they'll need to bring out the big guns if they're to survive.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.