Simone Zelitch
“Everyone Believes in Justice. What Else is There to Believe In?” Judenstaat by Simone Zelitch
Judenstaat
Alternate History || Jewish historian Judit Klemmer is making a documentary portraying the history of the sovereign state of Judenstaat, from the time of its founding in 1948 to the present. A mysterious, flesh-and-blood ghost from her past leaves her controversial footage on one of Judenstaat's founding fathers—leading her to controversy and conspiracy, and answers far more horrific than she imagined.
Judenstaat Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Simone Zelitch’s alternate history Judenstaat, available June 21 from Tor Books!