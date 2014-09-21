Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Silverblind

Silverblind (Excerpt)

Thu Sep 11, 2014 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || Dorie Rochart has been hiding her fey side for a long time. Now, finished with University, she plans to study magical creatures and plants in the wild, bringing long-forgotten cures to those in need. But when no one will hire a girl to fight basilisks, she releases her shape-changing fey powers—to disguise herself as a boy.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.