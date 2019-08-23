Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Silver in the Wood

Silver in the Wood Sweepstakes

Mon May 20, 2019 10:30am
1 Favorite [+]
Old gods, new gods, and the deep dark woods are all weaved with magic in Silver in the Woods, a lust new novella by Emily Tesh, available June 18 from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you a copy!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.