Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Siege and Storm
The Grisha Trilogy Reread
The Grisha Trilogy Reread: Siege and Storm, Part One
A Choice Between Darkness and Light: Siege and Storm
Siege and Storm (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Hunted across the True Sea, haunted by the lives she took on the Fold, Alina must try to make a life with Mal in an unfamiliar land, all while keeping her identity as the Sun Summoner a secret. But she can't outrun her past or her destiny for long.