Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Shipstar (Excerpt)
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || In this sequel to Bowl of Heaven, the expedition is jeopardized by an encounter with an astonishingly immense artifact in interstellar space: a bowl-shaped structure cupping a star, with a habitable area equivalent to many millions of Earths. And which is on a direct path heading toward the same system the human ship is to colonize.