Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Sherlock Holmes
“90% of Space is Crap” and Other Fun Things That Happen When You Mix SF/F Aphorisms
The Terrible Occult Detectives of the Victorian Era
History, Queer Romance, and Fantasy Combine in the Work of KJ Charles
The (Non-SFF) Television We’re Currently Obsessed With
9 Best Enemy Duos Who Just Care About Each Other So Much (But Will Never Tell)
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Old Influences and New Impressions
The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter
Fantasy || Mary Jekyll, alone and penniless following her parents’ death, is curious about the secrets of her father’s mysterious past. One clue in particular hints that Edward Hyde, her father’s former friend and a murderer, may be nearby, and there is a reward for information leading to his capture…