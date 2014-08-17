Tor.com

Sherlock Holmes: The Spirit Box

Sherlock Holmes: The Spirit Box (Excerpt)

Fri Aug 15, 2014 9:00am
, || Summer, 1915. As Zeppelins rain death upon the rooftops of London, eminent members of society begin to behave erratically: a Member of Parliament throws himself naked into the Thames after giving a pro-German speech to the House; a senior military advisor suggests surrender before feeding himself to a tiger at London Zoo; a famed suffragette suddenly renounces the women's liberation movement and throws herself under a train. In desperation, an aged Mycroft Holmes sends to Sussex for the help of his brother, Sherlock.

