Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Shannon Hale
Five Books About…
Five Books with Fabulous First Sentences
Fairy Tale Remix: “What Else is Disney Not Telling Us?”
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Shannon Hale
Dangerous (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Young Adult || When Maisie Danger Brown nabbed a spot at a NASA-like summer boot camp, she never expected to uncover a conspiracy that would change her life forever. And she definitely didn't plan to fall in love.