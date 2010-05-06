Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Excerpts and Launch News: Sword of My Mouth
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Graphic Novel || Ella's baby isn't quite right. But since the righteous floated into the sky and magic started working, not much is. A stand-alone story continuing on from the acclaimed graphic novel Therefore Repent!, Sword of My Mouth moves the focus from Chicago, under siege by angels with machine guns, to the urban prairie of Detroit. Folks in the D have banded together to turn land with burned-out crackhouses into farming tracts, and seem to be on a road to self-sufficiency…until Famine rides into town.