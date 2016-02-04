Tor.com

Shadows of Self

Shadows of Self: Chapter Six

Mon Sep 28, 2015 10:00am
, || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.

Shadows of Self: Chapter Five

Mon Sep 21, 2015 10:00am
Shadows of Self: Chapter Four

Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:00am
Mistborn: The Final Empire

Fri Sep 11, 2015 11:00am
|| For a thousand years the ash fell and no flowers bloomed. For a thousand years the Skaa slaved in misery and lived in fear. For a thousand years the Lord Ruler, the "Sliver of Infinity," reigned with absolute power and ultimate terror, divinely invincible. Then, when hope was so long lost that not even its memory remained, a terribly scarred, heart-broken half-Skaa rediscovered it in the depths of the Lord Ruler's most hellish prison.

Shadows of Self: Chapter Three

Mon Sep 7, 2015 9:00am
Mistborn Trilogy Boxed Set Sweepstakes!

Mon Aug 24, 2015 12:30pm
Brandon Sanderson returns to the world of Mistborn with Shadows of Self, out on October 6th from Tor Books, but in the meantime we have a chance for you to win the complete Mistborn trilogy with cover art by Sam Weber! This boxed set includes the Tor Teen trade paperback editions of the trilogy—Mistborn, The Well of Ascension, and The Hero of Ages—and each boxed set includes a fold out poster map of Luthadel.

