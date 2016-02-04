Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Shadows of Self
I Want to See Allomantic Mecha in Mistborn
Mistborn: Who the Hell is Trell?
Mistborn: What is the Extent of Harmony’s Knowledge?
Mistborn Novel Shadows of Self Debuts on the New York Times Bestseller List!
Spoiler Playground for Brandon Sanderson’s Shadows of Self
The Metallic Revolution: A Non-Spoiler Review of Brandon Sanderson’s Shadows of Self
Shadows of Self: Chapter Six
Fantasy, Western || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.
Shadows of Self: Chapter Five
Fantasy, Western || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.
Shadows of Self: Chapter Four
Fantasy, Western || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.
Mistborn: The Final Empire
Fantasy || For a thousand years the ash fell and no flowers bloomed. For a thousand years the Skaa slaved in misery and lived in fear. For a thousand years the Lord Ruler, the "Sliver of Infinity," reigned with absolute power and ultimate terror, divinely invincible. Then, when hope was so long lost that not even its memory remained, a terribly scarred, heart-broken half-Skaa rediscovered it in the depths of the Lord Ruler's most hellish prison.
5 Other Historical Periods That Should Have Their Own Mistborn Book
Join Brandon Sanderson on His Mistborn Shadows of Self UK Tour
Shadows of Self: Chapter Three
Fantasy, Western || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.
Mistborn Trilogy Boxed Set Sweepstakes!
Brandon Sanderson returns to the world of Mistborn with Shadows of Self, out on October 6th from Tor Books, but in the meantime we have a chance for you to win the complete Mistborn trilogy with cover art by Sam Weber! This boxed set includes the Tor Teen trade paperback editions of the trilogy—Mistborn, The Well of Ascension, and The Hero of Ages—and each boxed set includes a fold out poster map of Luthadel.