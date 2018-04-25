Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Shadow Ops
Myke Cole’s Shadow Ops to Become Board Game with Shadow Ops: Reawakening
Loose Nuke: Javelin Rain by Myke Cole
Javelin Rain
Military Science Fiction || 5th novel in the Shadow Ops series. Being a US Navy SEAL was Jim Schweitzer’s life right up until the day he was killed. Now, his escape from the government who raised him from the dead has been coded "Javelin Rain." Schweitzer and his family are on the run from his former unit, the Gemini Cell, and while he may be immortal, his wife and son are not.
8 Ways the Military Deals With Magical Powers
Half of a War God: Gemini Cell by Myke Cole
The Siege of Manhattan: Breach Zone by Myke Cole
Shadow Ops: Breach Zone Sweepstakes!
Breach Zone (Excerpt)
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || In the wake of a bloody battle at Forward Operating Base Frontier and a scandalous presidential impeachment, Lieutenant Colonel Jan Thorsson, call sign "Harlequin," becomes a national hero and a pariah to the military that is the only family he's ever known. In the fight for Latent equality, Oscar Britton is positioned to lead a rebellion in exile, but a powerful rival beats him to the punch: Scylla, a walking weapon who will stop at nothing to end the human-sanctioned apartheid against her kind. When Scylla's inhuman forces invade New York City, the Supernatural Operations Corps are the only soldiers equipped to prevent a massacre. In order to redeem himself with the military, Harlequin will be forced to face off with this havoc-wreaking woman from his past, warped by her power into something evil?.