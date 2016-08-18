Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Shades of Milk and Honey

Mary Robinette Kowal Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Thu Aug 18, 2016 3:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
Haven't yet picked up the work of Mary Robinette Kowal? We're here to help! Two lucky winners will each receive a prize pack containing three of her books: her debut, Shades of Milk and Honey, from Tor Books; a galley of Ghost Talkers, just out from Tor Books; and her novella Forest of Memory, from Tor.com Publishing!

Glamour in Glass (Excerpt)

Thu Feb 9, 2012 1:00pm
Favorite This
, || In the tumultuous months after Napoleon abdicates his throne, Jane and Vincent go to Belgium for their honeymoon. While there, the deposed emperor escapes his exile in Elba, throwing the continent into turmoil. With no easy way back to England, Jane and Vincent's concerns turn from enjoying their honeymoon…to escaping it.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.