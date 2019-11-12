Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Sevel Devils
Latest Posts
- Alex Brown Into the Woods: Shea Ernshaw’s Winterwood 2 hours ago
- Paul Weimer Portals and Expansive Future Technology in Salvation Lost by Peter F. Hamilton 3 hours ago
- Fabio Fernandes The Sword of the Lictor, Part 1: Of Loves Lost and Found 4 hours ago
- Tyler Dean Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Coulter Illuminates the Complex, Patriarchal World of His Dark Materials 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The New Star Trek TV Shows Are Hiring Paid Interns for the Job of a Lifetime 5 hours ago
- Megan N. Fontenot Exploring the People of Middle-earth: Saruman, Man of Craft and Fallen Wizard 6 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Let’s Talk About That Mandalorian Reveal 6 hours ago
New in Series
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 1: Of Loves Lost and Found
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Five
- The Things We Do For Course Credit: John Langan’s “Technicolor”
- Five Fantasy Action Reads With Lyrical Prose
- Why Did Aslan Have to Die? Theories of Atonement in Narnia
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 70 and 71
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 10)
Recent Comments
- Sunspear on Portals and Expansive Future Technology in Salvation Lost by Peter F. Hamilton 1 min ago
- jkdavies on Five Fantasy Action Reads With Lyrical Prose 15 mins ago
- Robert Carnegie on 5 Books About War and Military Culture 16 mins ago
- mndrew on It Looks Like The Wheel of Time Writers Are Already Working on Season 2 27 mins ago
- Casey J Scott on Why Did Aslan Have to Die? Theories of Atonement in Narnia 30 mins ago
- Jeff Shultz on 5 Stories Where Nature Does Its Best to Kill You 36 mins ago
- sasastro on Download a Free Ebook of Down Among the Sticks and Bones by Seanan McGuire Before Nov. 16! 36 mins ago
- Tyler Dean on Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Coulter Illuminates the Complex, Patriarchal World of His Dark Materials 41 mins ago
- Jeff Shultz on The Mandalorian “Chapter 1” Gives Clues to the Empire’s Atrocities After Their Defeat 43 mins ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on You Will Believe a Hello Kitty! Pez Dispenser Can Fly — Ant-Man & The Wasp 50 mins ago