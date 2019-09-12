Tor.com

Serial Box

The Vela: A Leisurely Extinction

Thu Feb 21, 2019 2:00pm
|| Asala Sikou is used to looking after number one while crisis reigns in her dying planetary system. But when she's hired to find a missing refugee ship, she discovers that this is no ordinary rescue mission, and she must play a role in deciding the fate of the whole universe.

Serial Box & Saga Sweepstakes!

Tue May 2, 2017 3:30pm
Tremontaine, the second collected Serial Box book, is available today from Saga Press—and to celebrate, we want to send you a copy of it, along with two other Serial Box/Saga tales! One lucky winner will received copies of Tremontaine and Bookburners and a galley copy of the upcoming The Witch Who Came in From the Cold!

