Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Sea Monster Week
This Squidpocalypse Makes Its Own Fun: Kraken by China Miéville
Sea Monster Week
The Summer Storm: Mermaids and the Mid-Life
Sea Monster Week
Debunking a Great New England Sea Serpent
Sea Monster Week
Sailor Twain: Or: The Mermaid in the Hudson (Comic Excerpt)
Fantasy, Graphic Novel || One hundred years ago. On the foggy Hudson River, a riverboat captain rescues an injured mermaid from the waters of the busiest port in the United States. A wildly popular—and notoriously reclusive—author makes a public debut. A French nobleman seeks a remedy for a curse. As three lives twine together and race to an unexpected collision, the mystery of the Mermaid of the Hudson deepens.
Sea Monster Week
A Gallery of Favorite Mermaids
Sea Monster Week
Wake (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Gorgeous. Fearless. Dangerous. They're the kind of girls you envy; the kind of girls you want to hate. Strangers in town for the summer, Penn, Lexi and Thea have caught everyone's attention—but it's Gemma who's attracted theirs. She's the one they've chosen to be part of their group. Gemma seems to have it all—she's carefree, pretty, and falling in love with Alex, the boy next door. He's always been just a friend, but this summer they've taken their relationship to the next level, and now there's no going back. Then one night, Gemma's ordinary life changes forever. She's taking a late night swim under the stars when she finds Penn, Lexi and Thea partying on the cove. They invite her to join them, and the next morning she wakes up on the beach feeling groggy and sick, knowing something is different. Suddenly Gemma is stronger, faster, and more beautiful than ever. But her new powers come with a terrifying price. And as she uncovers the truth, she's is forced to choose between staying with those she loves—or entering a new world brimming with dark hungers and unimaginable secrets.