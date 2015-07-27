Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
SDCC 2015
First Second’s Eisner Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
First Second's Eisner Prize Pack Sweepstakes.
“Working in a Cupboard” — An Interview with Comic Artist Tula Lotay
Using Robots as a Metaphor: An Interview with Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen
(Almost) Everything That Happened at San Diego Comic Con 2015
“What if Harry Potter Were a Reader?” — SDCC Spotlight on Lev Grossman
Sex and Science Fiction
Warner Bros Releases Official Suicide Squad Trailer
Watch the First Trailer for The Man in the High Castle
SF That Will Change Your Life
What Happened at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday?
Deadpool Has Leaked. Heh.
Deadpool and the X-Men Rule the SDCC Fox Panel
Three Seasons and a Movie? Highlights from SDCC’s Hannibal Panel!
The Hannibal panel provides some lighthearted commentary on murder and cancellation.