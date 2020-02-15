Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Scott Cooper
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Crazy Heart Director Scott Cooper Has Signed On to Direct A Head Full of Ghosts 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Syfy’s New Space Opera Series Vagrant Queen Looks Fun As Hell 2 days ago
- Joel Cunningham Watch the Entire Opening to the Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 days ago
- Gabriella Tutino Renewal and Redemption: R.A. Salvatore’s Song of the Risen God 2 days ago
- Andrew Liptak Mark Hamill Cast as Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s Beautifully Deranged Masters of the Universe: Revelation 2 days ago
- Tobias Carroll Every Story is a Science Fiction Story to Someone: Michael Zapata’s The Lost Book of Adana Moreau 2 days ago
- Andrew Liptak Watch the First Trailer for Noughts + Crosses, the BBC’s TV Adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Novel 2 days ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Ex Post Facto”
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen
- Lovecraftian Reread: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy”
- We Are All Kings and Queens in Narnia: Prince Caspian, the Son of Adam
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86
- Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe
Recent Comments
- Alisha on Falling in Love Is Magic: A Conversation With C.L. Polk and Alyssa Cole 3 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Ex Post Facto” 4 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Cloud” 4 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle” 4 hours ago
- JudgeMingus on Successful Pulp Heroes Need to be More Genre Savvy: “In the Walls of Eryx” 4 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Lang Belta: The Language of The Expanse 5 hours ago
- Puckstress on Mark Hamill Cast as Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s Beautifully Deranged Masters of the Universe: Revelation 5 hours ago
- DanteHopkins on Jean-Luc as St. Jude — Star Trek: Picard’s “Absolute Candor” 5 hours ago
- Paul on Lang Belta: The Language of The Expanse 6 hours ago
- illrede on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Fourteen 6 hours ago