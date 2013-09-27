Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Banned Books Week 2013
Is There a Correlation Between Banning Books and Bad Science?
Graphic Novel, Non-Fiction || In Bad For You, Kevin C. Pyle and Scott Cunningham expose the long-standing campaign against fun for what it really is: a bunch of anxious adults grasping at straws, ignoring scientific data, and blindly yearning for the good old days that never were.