Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Science Fiction & Fantasy Poetry Association
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak I Really Hope This Korean Space Opera Film Makes Its Way to The US 10 hours ago
- Raquel Vasquez Gilliland Read an Excerpt From Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything 11 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Uncanny Magazine Launches Kickstarter For Year Seven 12 hours ago
- Tracy Deonn Read an Excerpt From Legendborn, a Contemporary YA Fantasy 12 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Alter Ego” 13 hours ago
- Elyse Martin The Magic of Translation: Interviewing Kiki’s Delivery Service Author Eiko Kadono and Translator Emily Balistrieri 14 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido About 60% of a Good Episode — Star Trek: Lower Decks’s “Second Contact” 15 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Alter Ego”
- The Opposite of a Skeleton in the Closet: Alyssa Wong’s “What My Mother Left Me”
- The Word for World Is Forest: Ecology, Colonialism, and the Protest Movement
- Biblical Allusions in The Silver Chair
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Hold On To Your Anger. It’s a Storytelling Goldmine
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 35 and 36
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Four and Five
Recent Comments
- Athreeren on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: All Good Things Must Come to an End 1 second ago
- Alex K on About 60% of a Good Episode — Star Trek: Lower Decks’s “Second Contact” 7 mins ago
- Pat on The Ecology of Roshar: Flora and Fauna 40 mins ago
- Chad Cloman on Five Stories That Make You Wish For a Sequel 45 mins ago
- PamAdams on Five Stories That Make You Wish For a Sequel 55 mins ago
- DonRudolphII on About 60% of a Good Episode — Star Trek: Lower Decks’s “Second Contact” 1 hour ago
- kytten on Five Stories That Make You Wish For a Sequel 1 hour ago
- Phamnguyenletan on The Mysterious Study of Doctor Sex 2 hours ago
- Megan Kanne on The Ecology of Roshar: Flora and Fauna 2 hours ago
- wingedtyger on Is Barbarian Prince the Supreme Achievement of Western Civilization? 2 hours ago