Fantasy, Young Adult || Ratspeak is the the shrill and sly language of the rats of New York City's subway. When a curious boy is granted his wish to speak and understand the secret language of the rats, he brings a curse upon his home. "Ratspeak" is a standalone story by the acclaimed author of Vassa in the Night (Tor Teen, September 2016).
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Young Adult || A modern retelling of the Russian folktale “Vassilissa the Beautiful”. In Vassa’s Brooklyn neighborhood, where she lives with her stepmother and bickering stepsisters, one might stumble onto magic, but stumbling out again could become an issue...