Saga of Recluce
Read the First Three Chapters of L.E. Modesitt Jr.’s The Mage-Fire War
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Book 21 of the Saga of Recluce. Once again, prejudices against the use of chaos magic force Beltur and his companions to flee their refuge in Axalt.
20 Novels Later, The Saga of Recluce is Still Surprising
Outcasts of Order
Epic Fantasy || Beltur, an Order mage, discovers he possesses frightening powers not seen for hundreds of years.
A Beginner’s Guide to the Characters, Settings, and Timelines of Recluce
Poetry, Rejection, and Looking Forward: A Conversation with L.E. Modesitt, Jr.
Discovering Fantasy Through Science Fiction: Mr. Modesitt and Me
A Beginner’s Guide to the Fantasy Worlds of L.E. Modesitt, Jr.
This Morning in Publishing: November 9, 2016
Recluce Tales: “The Forest Girl”
Fantasy || "The Forest Girl" is a new short story set in the world of L.E. Modesitt Jr.'s Recluce novels.
Heritage of Cyador (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || From New York Times bestselling author L.E. Modesitt comes Heritage of Cyador, the new novel in the Saga of Recluce.
Cyador’s Heirs (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Decades after the fall of Cyador, its survivors have reestablished themselves in Cigoerne, a fertile country coveted by hostile neighbors in less hospitable lands. Young Lerial, the second son of Duke Kiedron, lives in the shadow of his older brother Lephi, the heir to their father's realm. Lerial's future seems preordained: He will one day command his brother's forces in defense of Cigoerne, serving at his older sibling's pleasure, and no more.