Safehold Novel
Like a Mighty Army (Excerpt)
Military Science Fiction, Science Fiction || For centuries, the world of Safehold, last redoubt of the human race, lay under the unchallenged rule of the Church of God Awaiting. The Church permitted nothing new—no new inventions, no new understandings of the world. Then awoke Merlyn Athrawes, cybvernetic avatar of a warrior a thousand years dead, felled in the war in which Earth was lost. Monk, warrior, counselor to princes and kings, Merlyn has one purpose: to restart the history of the too-long-hidden human race.
By Heresies Distressed (Excerpt)
Military Science Fiction, Science Fiction || David Weber's Safehold series, which includes Off Armaggeddon Reef and By Schism Rent Asunder, has proven just as much of a hit as his ever-popular Honor Harrington series; a masterful combination of political intrigue, epic naval military drama, and ecclesiastical maneuverings, all against a backdrop of a classic space opera.