Loss of Signal

Science Fiction || Toby Benson has a chance to make history. The first mind to circle the moon without a body in tow. It's a golden opportunity, perhaps the only chance for a 19-year-old whose body failed him to become immortal. But as he reaches the dark side of the moon and loses signal from Earth, the cold of space threatens to overwhelm him.
Romantic, Science Fiction || Moena lives in a world of her own making, sealed off from the deadly pathogens of Bangalore in her own personal biome. But when she meets Rahul, a beautiful man working to clean up his city, her need for him draws her into danger. She will risk her health and her work to satisfy her lust for Rahul, and may find love along the way.
Science Fiction || The Minerva Sierra Challenge is a grueling spectacle, the cyborg's Tour de France. Competitor Marmeg Guinto doesn’t have funding or support -- she's cobbled her gear together from parts she found in rich people’s garbage, all for a chance at a better life for herself and her younger brothers.
We want to send you a galley copy of S.B. Divya’s Runtime, available May 17th from Tor.com Publishing!
The Minerva Sierra Challenge is a grueling spectacle, the cyborg's Tour de France. Rich thrill-seekers with corporate sponsorships, extensive support teams, and top-of-the-line exoskeletal and internal augmentations pit themselves against the elements in a day-long race across the Sierra Nevada.