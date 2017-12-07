Tor.com

Deathless Comic (Excerpt)

Thu Jan 20, 2011 5:33pm
Deathless re-envisions the story of Russian folk figures Koschei the Deathless and Marya Morevna: a collision of magical history and actual history, of revolution and mythology, of love and death, which will bring Russian myth to life in a stunning new incarnation.

