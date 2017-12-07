Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Grossman, Gaiman, and Gogol: Harper Voyager Acquires English Translation of Russian Fantasy Vita Nostra
FYI: This Three-Headed Dragon Statue in Russia Breathes Real Fire
Five Visions of Post-Soviet Weirdness
Gollancz Can’t Get Enough S.N.U.F.F.
Rassenkampf: The Empire of Time by David Wingrove
Challenges of Writing Alternate History Set in Other Cultures
Deathless Comic (Excerpt)
Deathless re-envisions the story of Russian folk figures Koschei the Deathless and Marya Morevna: a collision of magical history and actual history, of revolution and mythology, of love and death, which will bring Russian myth to life in a stunning new incarnation.
Deathless (Excerpt)
