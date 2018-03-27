Tor.com

Wed May 18, 2016 12:30pm
Thu Apr 7, 2016 11:30am
We want to send you a galley copy of S.B. Divya’s Runtime, available May 17th from Tor.com Publishing! The Minerva Sierra Challenge is a grueling spectacle, the cyborg's Tour de France. Rich thrill-seekers with corporate sponsorships, extensive support teams, and top-of-the-line exoskeletal and internal augmentations pit themselves against the elements in a day-long race across the Sierra Nevada.

