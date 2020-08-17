Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Rule of Capture
Latest Posts
- Judith Tarr Wrecking the Caribbean in Andre Norton’s The Opal-Eyed Fan 10 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak You Can And Should Watch The Entire Second Season of Star Trek: Short Treks On YouTube Right Now 10 hours ago
- Gabriella Tutino Shining Bright: Cosmology and History in Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar 11 hours ago
- Rebecca Roanhorse Read a Selection From Rebecca Roanhorse’s Story in Vampires Never Get Old 12 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Project Power Brings the History of Medical Experimentation to the Fore of Superhero Stories 12 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Christopher Brown Talks About Creating Near-Future Dystopias in Reddit AMA 13 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Get the Details On Seanan McGuire’s Cat D&D Campaign in Her Twitter AMA! 13 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Unity”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: “Exeunt 1”
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Equal Rites, Part I
- Lovecraftian Reread: Nelly Geraldine García-Rosas’s “T’la-yub’s Head”
- The Wind’s Twelve Quarters, Part I: Le Guin’s Early Stories and Germinative Tales
- Sleeps With Monsters: Revisiting Lois McMaster Bujold’s Sharing Knife
- People Are Only as Interesting as Their Relationships
Recent Comments
- garreth on You Can And Should Watch The Entire Second Season of Star Trek: Short Treks On YouTube Right Now 1 hour ago
- garreth on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Jetrel” 1 hour ago
- Hawki on You Can And Should Watch The Entire Second Season of Star Trek: Short Treks On YouTube Right Now 1 hour ago
- Gilbetron on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Jetrel” 1 hour ago
- Ellynne on The Telling Is The Tale: Who Owns the Legend of King Arthur? 1 hour ago
- bad_platypus on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Six 2 hours ago
- MByerly on Wrecking the Caribbean in Andre Norton’s The Opal-Eyed Fan 2 hours ago
- capriole on Wrecking the Caribbean in Andre Norton’s The Opal-Eyed Fan 2 hours ago
- Crumblytoast on Behold the Cover to Rhythm of War, the Fourth Book in Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive 2 hours ago
- Iain Delaney on Never Say You Can’t Survive: Hold On To Your Anger. It’s a Storytelling Goldmine 3 hours ago