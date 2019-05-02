Tor.com

Wed Jun 20, 2012 10:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
, || You can't just morph a federal scientist into a giant invertebrate that catches fire. That's not an acceptable protocol. And the feds aren't going to fund you anymore. Not when your boss is a self-flattening radioactive pancake." In "Loco," an original science fiction story by Rudy Rucker and Bruce Sterling, desperate times call for desperate inventions.

Nested Scrolls: The Autobiography of Rudolf von Bitter Rucker (Excerpt)

Tue Dec 6, 2011 6:00pm
|| The autobiography of Rudy Rucker begins in Louisville, Kentucky, with a young boy growing up with a desire to be a beatnik writer, a businessman father who becomes a clergyman, and a mother descended from the philosopher, Hegel. It continues through his college years, his romance with his wife, graduate school, rock music, and his college teaching jobs as a math professor. All the while Rudy is reading science fiction, beat poetry, and beginning to write some pretty strange fiction, a blend of Philip K. Dick and hard SF that qualifies him as part of the original circle of writers in the early 1980s, including Bruce Sterling, William Gibson, John Shirley, and Lew Shiner, who founded cyberpunk. He becomes known for his wild-man behavior, in the beatnik tradition. Later, Rucker renames his fiction Transrealism (and now there is at least one academic book on the subject). In the mid-1980s he switches from math to computers, just in time for the computer revolution. By then he is living in Silicon Valley and teaching in Santa Cruz. As the '90s go by and his life evens out, he keeps writing and producing a unique and wildly imaginitive body of work in SF, usually math-based hard SF. And he's still doing that today.

