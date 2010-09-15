Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ross MacDonald
Jonah Hex Wanted Poster
Steampunk Month
Making the Tor.com Steampunk Month letterpress poster
Ross MacDonald on illustrating “Last Son of Tomorrow,” wood type, and movie propmaking
Last Son of Tomorrow
Science Fiction || What is there to do, when you have the power to do anything? John can fly, he can see through solid objects, he can take over the world and give it back again, but what he's looking for is something else...