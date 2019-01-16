Tor.com

Roshani Chokshi

A Crown of Wishes

Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:00pm
|| Gauri, the princess of Bharata, has been taken as a prisoner of war. Hope unexpectedly comes in the form of Vikram, the cunning prince of a neighboring land -- and her sworn enemy.

The Star-Touched Queen Sweepstakes!

Tue Apr 19, 2016 3:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Roshani Chokshi’s The Star-Touched Queen, available April 26th from St. Martin's Griffin! Maya is cursed. With a horoscope that promises a marriage of Death and Destruction, she has earned only the scorn and fear of her father's kingdom. Content to follow more scholarly pursuits, her whole world is torn apart when her father, the Raja, arranges a wedding of political convenience to quell outside rebellions.

